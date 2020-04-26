|
|
EDWARD S. PARKER
LAKELAND -Edward S. Parker, 94, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 in Lakeland. He was born in Houston, Texas to Samuel and Hilda Freedman on December 12, 1925. He married the love of his life, Constance, 74 years ago in 1945. Ed graduated from Tufts University with a degree in electrical engineering and worked 30 years for major manufacturing companies. For 24 1/2 years he owned and operated The Smokehouse Deli with his wife. He was a veteran of WWII and retired from the Naval Reserves as Commander. He was involved in the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, the Lions Club, the Elks Club, the Rotary, was a Mason and Shriner.
Edward is predeceased by his mother and father, Hilda and Samuel Freedman, in laws Daniel and Harriet Gould and sister-in-law, Shirley Jame-son.
Edward is survived by his wife Constance Gould Parker: children Robert Parker, Gary Parker and Wendy Parker Frankel (Ben): grandchildren, Liz Prexler, Alyssia Totten, Jessica Parker, Chris Parker, Josiah Parker, Amanda Brice, Audra Montalbano and Kimberly Rohacevich: 13 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank caregivers, Dena and William Burgess, Good Shepherd Hospice, Nurse Sarah and aide Ruby for their excellent care.
No service is scheduled at this time due to COVID 19.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020