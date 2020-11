Or Copy this URL to Share

EDWARD W.

MAHAR, 87



LAKELAND - Edward W. Mahar, 87, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on November 3, 2020.

Ed worked for 20 years at Shalamar Creek Golf Club and had a passion for dance and music. He was well known throughout Lakeland in the dance community.

He will be buried in St. Mary's Cemetery in Syracuse, New York.



