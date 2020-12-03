EDWIN B. EAKINS, 87FORT MEADE - Edwin B. Eakins, age 87, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence in Fort Meade.He was born January 29, 1933 in Windber, PA to D. Edwin & Esther Eakins. Edwin served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a Salesman. He was of the Protestants faith and a Mason.He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Agnes Eakins. He is survived by his sons: David Eakins & wife Carol of Dayton, VA and Dennis Eakins of Lakewood, OH, daughter: Dianne 'Dee' Smith & husband Kevin of Mt. Eden, KY, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.McLean Funeral Home in Fort Meade, FL. Condolences to the family at