EDWIN T.
CARINE, Jr., 101
LARGO - Edwin T. Carine, Jr., 101, passed away on September 14, 2019 at Elmcroft of Pinecrest. He was born on January 10, 1918 in N.Y.C. to Edwin and Marion Carine. He worked at his father's tavern while going to school. He attended St. Johns University where he earned his bachelor's degree and then earned his doctorate of law degree. Ed served in the US Army Air Corps and during the WWII he taught flight school in Illinois.
After the war, he opened his own flight school. In a short time, he found a new position at the Academy of Aeronautics and became their director of admissions. Later on, he became the director of admissions at Hofstra University. After 10 years, his need for change got the best of him and he took a job with the College Board where he became the Middle States Regional Director.
In 1981 Ed retired and he and Lucile moved to Florida. After the passing of his wife, he decided to become an actor. Being in a few local plays lit a spark, and he expanded to several local theaters. One of his more notable early acting ventures was teaming up with Wayne Brady in 'I'm not Rapaport.' He also wrote plays and poetry, acted in Dinner Theaters, Television Commercials, and Disney TV Shows. His plays include Taketori & the Shining Princess; Kendal Called; Maggie and Madge, among others. His poetry writing earned him the national poetry contest winner, with his poem 'Scope' In 2017 Ed became the oldest person to fly in the Stearman biplane at Albert Witted airport in St. Petersburg.
Ed is predeceased in death by his parents and his wife, Lucile Carine. He leaves behind to cherish his memory 3 children, Edwin T. Carine, III, Gene Carine and Kathleen Greener; 5 grands and 2 great grands.
Services will be schedule at a later date.
