|
|
EFRAIN
BENITEZ, 75
LAKELAND - Efrain Benitez, 75, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health.
The son of Pedro & Valentina Garcia Benitez, Mr. Benitez was born August 7, 1944 in Humacao, Puerto Rico. He was a resident of Lakeland for 21 years, moving from New Jersey. Mr. Benitez was a pastor and former business owner. He was a member of the Streams of Life Worship Center of Orlando and formerly attended the Turning Point Worship Center in Bartow.
He is survived by a loving family including his wife: Elba Iris Benitez, four sons: Efrain Benitez, Jr., Jay Eric Benitez, Brian Benitez and Alex Perez; two daughters: Elizabeth Benitez, and Liana Perez; five sisters: Elba Caban, Carmen Del Valle, Georgina Benitez, Ana Nieves and Iris Jimenez, eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Turning Point Worship Center, Bartow Interment will be in Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020