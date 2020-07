EILEEN ALMAOSTRANDERLAKELAND - Eileen Alma Ostrander passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. She was born February 24, 1924 in Detroit, MI, daughter to the late A. Cleve and Emma Miller.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Stewart Ost-rander.Eileen is survived by her daughter Sandra Parks of Lakeland, son Keith (Sharron) Ost-rander of Chaplin, SC, three grandchildren, seven great-grand-children, and four great-great-grandchild-ren.Service will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home on Wednesday July 15, 2020; Visitation from 1- 2 PM, Service at 2 PM.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3010 W Azeele Street, Suite 120, Tampa, FL 33609 or at www.chaptershealth.org