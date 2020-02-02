Home

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:30 PM
Faith Covenant Community Church
Palm Harbor, FL
View Map
Eileen C. Sammon

Eileen C. Sammon Obituary
EILEEN C.
SAMMON

LAKELAND - Eileen C. Sammon, of Lakeland, mother of Heather (O'Connor) Gordon, passed away Jan. 11, 2020, of natural causes. She was 91.
Born June 13, 1928, in Turtle Creek, PA, she was the daughter of Ethel and James Renwick. A Florida resident since 1977, she coordinated the Pinellas County Library's traveling book program. She was a founding member of New World Celts, and a member of Daughters of Scotia, Scottish American Society, Scottish American Military Society, Dunedin Scottish Games Committee, Order of the Eastern Star and Dunedin Garden Club. She attended Christ Lutheran Church, Lakeland.
Survived by her loving family: children James O'Connor (Janet) of Audubon, PA, Heather Gordon (Michael) of Lakeland, Kevin O'Connor (Bill Moore) of Bradenton; grandchildren Kira O'Connor of Brooklyn, N.Y., Andrew O'Connor of Audubon, Kelsey Black (Daniel) of Philadelphia, Michael Guernsey of Bradenton; beloved niece, Margaret Wiechmann of Palm Harbor.
She was preceded in death by husbands Lawrence O'Connor, and Bernard J. Sam-mon. The family extends its deep gratitude to Beverly Jackson, Cornerstone Hospice and Dr. Chadi Alkhalil of Watson Clinic, for their loving care.
Memorial service will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 1:30 pm at Faith Covenant Community Church, Palm Harbor. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to Cornerstone Hospice, and Special Olympics. Arrangements by Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, Palm Harbor.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
