EILEEN HACKETT
FOLEY, 94
LAKELAND - Eileen Hackett Foley, 94, died Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Daniel Philip Foley. She was born May 16, 1925 in Bangor, Maine, the daughter of the late William D. Hackett and Ethel Towle Hackett.
She was preceded in death by her brothers James and William Hackett and her sisters, Margaret Weatherbee, Mary Getchell, and June Smith. She is survived by her son Danny Foley, her daughter Patty King, and her four grandchildren.
An 11:00 a.m. funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Lakeland and interment at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019