ELAINE MARCELLE MYERS
ELAINE MARCELLE MYERS

LAKE WALES - Elaine Marcelle Myers passed away on Friday September 4, 2020 after a five year battle with dementia.
She was born on April 25, 1938 in Brockton, MA. to Larry and Marcelle Dukett. She grew up in MA, and lived near Framingham, MA for 23 years raising her two sons, Dale and Dean.
Elaine graduated from Burdett's Business School and Newberry College with an Associates degree in Marketing. Most of her jobs involved working as the Marketing Assistant for the VP's of various companies. She ended her career with KPMG in Montvale, NJ. She also did some modeling early in her life and worked as an airline stewardess for American Airlines until she got married.
She married Mark Alan Myers in 1984 in Norwalk, CT. and lived in the New York area for 25 years. In 2004 we moved to Lake Wales, FL. for retirement and became avid golfers in the adult community of Lake Ashton. Elaine loved golfing, dancing, and playing cards with our friends. We attended Winter Haven Worship Center.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Mark Alan Myers, her two sons Dale Jessee and Dean Jessee, her sister Marlene Dukett, her brother Dennis Dukett, and my two sons, Matthew Myers and Douglas Myers. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Evelyn Ross and Jeannie Dukett.
Elaine loved life and was a wonderful loving wife to me. She loved people and had an energetic personality for everyone. She had a brain bleed in 2018 and never fully recovered from that. Having dementia is a horrible disease for a spouse to handle, let alone the person who is trying to cope with life. She always looked at the positive side of life, never the negative.
Due to the virus and everyone living out of state, there will be no funeral.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
