|
|
ELAINE RAE GROVER HARMON, 93
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Elaine Rae Grover Harmon, age 93, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
Mrs. Harmon was born December 1, 1925 in Gardiner, Maine to Linwood and Harriett (Peacock) Grover. She was a Polk County resident for most of her life and a homemaker. She was a member of The First Church, Scientist, Boston. Elaine enjoyed spending time with her family in the mountains, at the beach and camping.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William C. Harmon, Jr. and brothers & sisters.
Elaine is survived by her loving & devoted family: 2 sons: William D. Harmon and his wife Joyce of Lakeland, Jeffrey S. Harmon of Stuart, 2 daughters: Susan H. Seymour of Auburndale, Karen E. Harmon and her husband Scott Miller of Auburndale, 2 granddaughters: Amy S. Rupe of Lake Wales, Michelle E. Harmon of Tampa, great grandson Zackary G. Rupe of Lake Wales, great granddaughter, Madyson A. Rupe of Lake Wales.
A memorial service for Mrs. Harmon will be held at a later date.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019