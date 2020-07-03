1/1
ELAINE RUSSELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELAINE
RUSSELL, 73

LAKELAND - Elaine Russell, 73, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Elaine was born January 31, 1947 in Lakeland, Florida to the late Hugh and Rose Blevins. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for over 50 years. Mrs. Russell was also an active member of her community as she volunteered much of her time helping at the VFW and American Legion and also an Officer of the DAV/ DAVA.
Elaine was preceded in death by husband Barry E. Russell and sisters, Margaret, Francis, Juanita, Louise, and Mary.
Elaine is survived by her sons, Michael Keith Taylor and spouse Tari, Dale Allan Taylor and spouse Patricia, David Lee Taylor and spouse Holly, and her daughter Aron Raquel Taylor. She had 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She also has 2 living sisters, Carolyn and Edna.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved