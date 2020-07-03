ELAINE

73



LAKELAND - Elaine Russell, 73, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Elaine was born January 31, 1947 in Lakeland, Florida to the late Hugh and Rose Blevins. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for over 50 years. Mrs. Russell was also an active member of her community as she volunteered much of her time helping at the VFW and American Legion and also an Officer of the DAV/ DAVA.

Elaine was preceded in death by husband Barry E. Russell and sisters, Margaret, Francis, Juanita, Louise, and Mary.

Elaine is survived by her sons, Michael Keith Taylor and spouse Tari, Dale Allan Taylor and spouse Patricia, David Lee Taylor and spouse Holly, and her daughter Aron Raquel Taylor. She had 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She also has 2 living sisters, Carolyn and Edna.



