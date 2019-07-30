|
ELAINE S.
CHERRY, 93
WINTER HAVEN - Elaine S. Cherry, 93 years old, passed away July 26, 2019.
Elaine was born in Ida Grove, Iowa on December 21, 1925, to Jens and Olga Sahl. Elaine married John 'Jack' B. Cherry on July 7, 1946 and they resided in Portsmouth, Virginia. Elaine was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, the Cedar Acres Garden Club and The Junior Women's Club of Craddock, all of Portsmouth, Virginia.
In 1986, Elaine and Jack moved to Winter Haven, Florida where she was a member of Lake Region Country Club and Grace Lutheran Church.
In addition to her parents, Elaine was predeceased by her three brothers and one sister and her husband, Jack, who passed away on February 11, 2015. She is survived by her sister, Joan (Dean) Van Horn of Garland, Texas.
There is no planned funeral service. There will be an inurnment at Grace Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made to Lutheran World Relief, P.O. Box 17061, Baltimore, MD, 21297-1061.
Published in Ledger from July 30 to July 31, 2019