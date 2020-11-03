ELAINE S.

GLOVER, 95



LAKELAND - Elaine S. Glover, a longtime resident of Cypress Lakes in Lakeland, passed away on October 27, 2020 at the age of 95 in Arlington, Texas due to complications of Covid-19. She had recently moved back to Arlington where she had previously lived for almost thirty years. She met her husband, Allan B. Glover, Jr. in Baltimore, MD where they fell in love. Allan was enlisted in the Army Air Corps when they wed when she was eighteen years old. While Allan was overseas, Elaine worked in a defense plant. Elaine continued to work as a secretary in various industries, finally retiring from the Arlington, Texas Chamber of Commerce. Elaine was an avid reader all her life, a trait that she passed on to both of her children. She also baked and cooked until she was about 94. She was the 'cookie lady,' always baking chocolate chip cookies for friends and family. She was also known for baking a mean rum cake that was especially popular during the holidays. This trait was sadly only passed to one of her children.

Elaine is preceded in death by her parents Milton A. Sorrell and Helen Weber; her siblings Helen Sorrell, Charles Sorrell, Thelma Burch, Mildred Moore, and Milton Sorrell; as well as her husband Allan, Jr. She is survived by her children Allan B. Glover III and Kathleen Lauer; her grandchildren Allan B. Glover IV, Elliott Glover, Karl Lauer and Jeffery Lauer; four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved friends in Florida and Texas. We miss and love you very much Mee-Maw.

Services are pending.



