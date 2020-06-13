Eldon Paul Phipps
ELDON PAUL
PHIPPS

LAKELAND - Eldon Paul Phipps, 86, passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland on June 7, 2020 & is now spending eternity in Heaven with his beloved wife Patricia. He was born on April 21, 1934, in Hutchinson, KS to John Riley & Margarite Ann Phipps. He married the love of his life, Patricia Phipps, on January 21, 1953. They just celebrated 67 precious years of marriage. Eldon was a devout Catholic & 3rd Degree Knight member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church Knights of Columbus in Lakeland.
In addition to his parents & 16 siblings, he is preceded in death by his wife Patricia, their first-born daughter Linda Ann at almost 5 years old from Leukemia and grandson, Joshua Phipps at age 28.
He is survived by his Children; Dennis (Gail), Don (Mary), Teresa (Frank), Tracy (Ruben), Darrin (Maggi) & Tammy (Darrin), 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and his sister Louise.
There will be a visitation at Lakeland Funeral Home from 10 to 11a.m. on Mon., June 15th, followed by a prayer service at 11, followed by a graveside service. The prayer service will be live streamed at 11a.m.
Services will be Mon., June 15 at Lakeland Funeral Home, Visitation 10-11am, prayer service at 11, followed by graveside service.
A Catholic Mass in memory of Eldon & Patricia will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on Patricia's birthday, July 28th, 2020 at 11 a.m. A celebration of their Life to follow in the parish hall.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
