Eleanor D. "'Ma Ma'" Powell

LAKELAND - Eleanor D. Powell 'Ma Ma,' 85 years of age, passed away on 4/22/2019 at Lakeland Regional Hospital surrounded by family.
Eleanor was born on 10/01/1933 in Bartow, Fl. to Gertrude Aman-da Smith (Deceased).
She was predeceased by her husband Jim H. Powell. She is survived by her sister Georgia Ann Krieder of Groveland, FL, two sons: Jimmy Dale Powell (Wendy) and Dana H. Powell, all of Winter Haven, FL, 8 grandchildren: Corey, Lacey, Justin, Maleah, Mylia, Cassie, Alanna, Liam
and 7 great grand children, along with many nephews and nieces and friends.
Their will be a celebration of life on 4/18/2019 @ 1:00 at Presbyterian Church in Auburndale, FL, 410 Pilaklakeha Ave. 33823.
Published in Ledger from May 12 to May 13, 2019
