ELEANOR

HANKINS, 87



LAKELAND - Eleanor S. Hankins, 87, of Lakeland, Florida, died peacefully on July 14, 2020, having suffered a stroke days prior.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend.

Born Aug. 21, 1932 in Havana, Florida to the late Andrew and Jane Southard, Eleanor graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1950; received a BA, Christian Education, Asbury College, 1954 and, a M. Ed. Guidance and Counseling U. North Florida, 1982.

She married her college sweetheart and soulmate, the late Rev. Dr. James Hankins, in 1954. Having served in missions from 1960-1973 in Liberia, they lived in Jacksonville and Titusville before moving to Lakeland in 1992.

Eleanor is survived by her four children: David Hankins, Merri Hankins, Rebecca Hankins-Ivey, and Steven Hankins. She is also survived by eight grandchildren. Eleanor was predeceased by her loving husband 'Jim' in 2013.

Eleanor wanted her life to reflect God's love. As a missionary, a teacher, a principal, a guidance counselor, a guardian, a mediator, and a pastor's wife - she dedicated her life to serving others. She celebrated and uplifted the uniqueness and dignity of everyone whose lives she touched. Irrepressibly positive and eternally optimistic, she brought great joy and light to others.

Due to the current limitation on gatherings, look for future notification of the Service of Celebration and Remembrance for the Life of Eleanor Hankins which is postponed to an undetermined date. In lieu of sending flowers or other contributions, please make donations in Eleanor's memory to those charities which you believe best reflect her values. Her favorites were Voice of the Martyrs Global Ministry and United Methodist Board of Global Ministries, Advance No. 3020646 (Ministry to the Aging).



