ELEANOR IRENE
OGLESBY, 88
HAINES CITY - Ms. Eleanor Irene Oglesby, 88, of Haines City, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1931 in Camargo, IL to James Floyd and Ethel Woods-Stevens. She moved to Haines City in August 1990 from Portage, Indiana. She was a homemaker and was of the Christian faith.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Glenda Kordich and husband Bruce of Kissimmee, FL; granddaughter, Kimberly Febo and husband Philip of Spring Hill, TN; two beloved great granddaughters Alexis and Isabella; her niece, Cathy Keesling and husband Doug; nephews, Ronald Valentino and wife Sandra and Joseph Valentino and wife Annie; several great nieces and nephews; and many special friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 66 years, Glenwood Oglesby.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. all at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City, FL. Interment will be private at Florida National Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the . Condolences via www.oakridgefuneral care.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020