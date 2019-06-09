|
|
ELEANOR
(nee RIST)
KOULAKY, 94
LAKELAND - Eleanor R. Koulaky, 94, died on June 3, 2019.
She was born in Taylor, Pennsylvania on October 1, 1924 to the late William and Ann Rist. Eleanor resided in Lakeland, FL with her husband John Koulaky, who passed away in 2002. Prior to moving to Lakeland 1988 she lived in Prospect Park, NJ where she worked at the Haband Company for more than 20 years.
She is survived by daughter, Sandra Koulaky (Robert) Ammeraal of Lakeland, FL. and 29 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brothers, Hayden, John, Raymond, Billy, Warren and Bobby Rist; sisters, Sharon Fuschetti, Betty Smith, Mae Cole and Jean Beecham; in-laws, Jimmy Koulaky and Betty Koulaky Mc-Allister.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday June 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, FL 33810. Inurnment will take place at Serenity Garden Cemetery at a future date.
Published in Ledger from June 9 to June 10, 2019