ELEANOR L. GENSHEIMER
ELEANOR L.
GENSHEIMER, 101

LAKELAND - Eleanor L. Gensheimer, 101, of Lakeland, passed away Friday May 22nd, 2020 at the Manor, of Carpenter Estates.
She was born to the late William and Lydia Nieman on October 1, 1918 in Macomb County, Mi.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul J. Gensheimer, parents, two sisters Wilma and Ruth and one brother Herb. Eleanor is survived by her two stepsons, Keith P. (Susan) Gensheimer of The Villages, FL, Robert J. (Kathleen) Gensheimer of the Villages, FL three grandchildren, Eric (Katie) Gensheimer of Chester, Va., Cindee (Reed) Devall of Lincoln, NE., and Stacy (Jeff) Lind of Chicago, IL. Four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, special friends: Gwen, Joyce, Pat and Jerry.
A private graveside service is planned with burial in Lakeland Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Lakeland.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Lakeland. Memorials may be made to the church.


Published in The Ledger from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
