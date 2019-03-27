The Ledger Obituaries
|
Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lakeland Memorial Gardens
1918 - 2019 Obituary
Eleanor Lillian White Obituary
ELEANOR LILLIAN
WHITE

HIGHLAND CITY - Eleanor Lillian White died on March 25, 2019, at the age of 100. She was born on October 15, 1918 in Whigham, Georgia and moved to Highland City in the early 1940s. Eleanor was a homemaker; however she helped with her husband Marvin's fruit contracting business. She was a member of Highlands United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her 1st husband Marvin Cox; her son Gerald Cox, and her parents Hiram and Maggie Prevatte, and 3 siblings. She is survived by her current husband Dalton White; 2 daughters Peggy Neeley and Jane Chauncey, 3 siblings: Marjorie Harris of Vero Beach, FL, Charles Prevatte of Bartow, FL and James Prevatte of Lakeland; 36 grand and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with a viewing one hour prior at Heath Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
