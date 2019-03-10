Home

ELEANOR M. COLEMAN

ELEANOR M. COLEMAN Obituary
ELEANOR M.
COLEMAN, 94

LAKE WALES - Eleanor M. Coleman, 94, passed away Feb. 26, 2019.
She was born in Emory, GA on Apr. 12, 1924. She graduated from Georgia Junior College and married Earl Coleman June 1, 1947. Eleanor Moved to Lakeland, FL and worked as a Deputy Clerk of the Criminal Courts until retirement.
Eleanor is survived by her son, Hal (Diane) Coleman; daughter, W. Sue (Jeff) Walker; grandchildren, Mary Beth (Jarrod) Currey, Kurt (Jenn) Walker, Hal Coleman, Jr., and Gene Coleman; great grandchildren, Tyler Morris, Trevin Sparks, Taegan Currey, Kole Freeman Walker and Jenson Freeman Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Coleman.
Graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Burial Park on Thurs. Mar. 14th at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Polk Sheriff's Char-ities, Inc./K-9 Unit
www.polksheriff.org/donate
Published in Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
