ELEANOR M.
CRAMER, 92
LAKELAND - Eleanor M. Cramer, 92, passed away Sept. 9, 2019.
Eleanor was born in Sharon, PA on Aug. 17, 1927. She attended Youngstown State University. Eleanor moved to Lakeland from Wichita, KS in 1970, and began a long career as the secretary for the Athletic and Physical Education Dept. at Florida Southern College. During her time at Florida Southern College, she worked with various administrators, coaches and athletes, including President Charles Thrift and Athletic Director Hal Smeltzley. For many years, Eleanor attended Carpenter's Home Church. She was a devoted friend, wife, mother and student of the Bible. Her favorite scripture was Psalm 103.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jack Cramer; and son, Dr. John 'Jack' Davies Cramer. She is survived by her devoted son, David Cramer; granddaughter, Jessica Cramer; and daughter-in-law, Chris Cramer.
A memorial service will be conducted Sat. Oct. 5th at 10am at Victory Church-Chapel.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019