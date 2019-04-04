Home

ELEANOR RAY JOHNSON JARRETT

ELEANOR RAY JOHNSON JARRETT Obituary
ELEANOR RAY JOHNSON JARRETT, 87

LAKELAND - Eleanor Ray Johnson Jarrett, the daughter of Johnnie Johnson (Eli Buford, biological father) and Victoria McClary Johnson was born July 24, 1931 and was a life-long resident of Lakeland. She departed this life on March 27, 2019.
Eleanor attended Washington Park High School. She was a loving and devoted mother, homemaker, grandmother, cousin and aunt.
Eleanor loved to work in her flower beds, loved animals and enjoyed watching old westerns on television and had a taste for many fruits and baked goods.
She is predeceased by her mother, father, and husband of 30 years William McKinley Jar-rett, Jr.; daughter, Brenda Jarrett Rogers; grandson, Artemus Rogers; sister, Alivenia Buggs; and brother, Eugene Harold Johnson, Sr.
Surviving are her children, Ronald Jarrett (Lois) Raleigh, N.C., William M. Jarrett, III Atlanta GA., Danny Jarrett (Audrey) Mulberry, FL., Karen Jarrett, Gary Jarrett, and Alicia Jarrett, all of Lakeland FL.; 17 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
A viewing will be held on Sat. 10:00-11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at 6th Street Church of Christ. Coney F.H.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
