ELEANOR 'MIMI' WATTS
HAINES CITY - Eleanor (Mimi) Watts went to be with the Lord on August 9th, 2019. She was born October 1st, 1929 to Oscar and Helvig Gotsch in Brooklyn, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband and lifetime friend, Sunny Watts; younger brother, Paul Gotsch; and son-in-law, Philip Cloninger. She is survived by her brother, Henry Gotsch; children, Evelyn (Phil) Cloninger of Oviedo, Karen (Drew) Murphy, Jim (Debbie) Watts and Bill (Nicki) Watts of Haines City. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer Snively, Michael Murphy, Lora Donley, Jason Watts, Megan Sladek, Ingrid Warner, Kellyn Janisz, Erin Roesch, Aimee Stripling, and Brooke Watts as well as 22 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Watts graduated from Haines City High School in 1948. She was involved in many clubs while in school including the Glee Club and Cotillion Club. She also played drums in the band, was a pro marksmen in the Rifle Club and played basketball. Her civic involvement did not stop with high school, however, as she was active in many Haines City organizations. She was a member of the Garden Club, Jr. Women's Club, and Historical Society. She was very involved in the First Christian Church of Haines City where she was a member for many years, serving in any capacity needed.
Mimi graduated from Rollins College and taught at Haines City High School for over 30 years, teaching Math, History and Physical Education. In addition to her role as a teacher, she was the Senior Class sponsor for many years and touched the lives of so many students. She enjoyed running into former students and beamed when they recognized and stopped to talk with her while she was going about her day. Before, during and after teaching, she mentored many young people and always had a heart for providing a place, her time or her resources to help them.
Mrs. Watts/Big E/Mimi left this world in the same way she enjoyed it. She was surrounded by family and was right in the middle of their antics, discussions, singing and laughter. She loved nothing more than to be with her large brood and see them laughing and enjoying each other's company.
A visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4 pm until the celebration of life service at 5 pm at NorthRidge Church, Haines City, FL. Memorial donations may be made to NorthRidge Church, Children Ministries, 2250 FL 17S Haines City, FL 33844 or to
Condolences via: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019