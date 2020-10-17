ELEIDA 'ELLIE' RAMOS, 92DAVENPORT - Eleida 'Ellie' Ramos, 92, of Davenport, FL passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her residence with her family at her side. She was born on June 29, 1928 in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico to Castullo and Francisca Vasquez Portalatin. Ellie moved from Puerto Rico to New York in 1950, later moving to Florida in 1992. She was a seamstress for 30 plus years, until her retirement in 1989, and was member of the St Ann Catholic Church in Haines City, FL.Ellie's hobbies were cooking, gardening, sewing, bowling, and playing dominos. Above all, she cherished spending time with her beloved family and friends, especially with her grandchildren. She loved taking care of animals, agriculture and nature.She is preceded in death by her parents. Ellie is survived by her loving husband, of 65 years, Francisco Ramos; daughters, Nydia (Ed) Debien and Frances Ramos-Rosa both of Winter Haven, FL; brother, Epi (America) Portalatin; sister, Altagracia D'Avanzo; grandchildren, Helen, Haley, Natalie and Ashley; and great grandchildren, Ava and Ian. She will be truly missed by all.A Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City, FL. The Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St Ann Catholic Church in Haines City, FL. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City, FL.Condolences via: