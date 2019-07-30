|
|
ELIJAH BARTOW
CASON, 93
POLK CITY - Elijah Bartow Cason, 93, of Polk City, FL went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Spring Lake Rehab in Winter Haven.
Born May 26, 1926 in Lakeland, FL, he moved to Polk City 25 years ago. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in World War II. During his work career he worked in Heavy Equipment Maintenance and he was a member of First Baptist Church of Polk City.
Elijah is survived by his wife, Alma; two sons, Kenneth Gerald Cason, Sr. of Orlando, FL and Kenneth (Helen) Lee Jones of Auburndale, FL; two daughters, Shirley (Robert) Norman of Polk City, FL and Patricia (David) Har-groves of Polk City, FL; two brothers, Allen Cason and Charlie Cason, both of Lakeland, FL; a sister, Martha Holland of Lakeland, FL; eight grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am till 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Polk City. Services will follow at 11:00 am, followed by interment at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Polk City. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823.
Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from July 30 to July 31, 2019