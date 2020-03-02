|
|
ELISABETH BRAKER BROWN MANN, 91
LAKELAND - Mrs. Elisabeth Braker Brown Mann of Lakeland passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Health.
Born in Zanesville, Ohio on September 8, 1928, Elisabeth was the daughter of Hayes Morgan Braker and Jean Adams Braker. She graduated from Franklin College with a Bachelor of Science Pre-Med degree. She married James Robert Brown, August 26, 1950, in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania. She worked as a research bacteriologist early in her career and later as an elementary teacher at both Rochelle Elementary and Purcell Elementary. Elisabeth was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Brown. She later married Jack Mann on March 6, 1985, in Lakeland, Florida.
She was a member of the Bykota Class at First United Methodist Church, Circle O of Lakeland PEO Branch. She was a past president of the Lakeland Antique Group. From her first marriage, she is survived by her daughter, Katherine B. Langford of Lakeland, Florida and her son, Douglas S. Brown of Clayton, North Carolina and grandchildren, Jennifer Erin Brown of Washington, D.C., Leif Robert Langford of Lakeland, Florida and Kimberly Brown Mott of Clayton, North Carolina and great granddaughter, Emma Grace Mott.
From her second marriage, she is survived by June Mann Williams of Portland, Oregon, and Jack Robert Mann of Lakeland, Florida and grandchildren, Monroe Williams, Jennifer Mann Jones and Judi Mann New and great grandchildren, Callie Jones, Warren Jones, Riley New, Bailey New and Shelby New.
A celebration of Life will be conducted at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33801 on March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the main sanctuary. Arrangements by Heath Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Donate at
