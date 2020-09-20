ELISABETH TROTTER CHAPMAN



March 2, 1925 - August 21, 2020



WINTER HAVEN - Elisabeth Alston Trotter Chapman was born in Titusville, Florida, on March 2, 1925, the first child of Edward Jung Trotter and Mary Irene Gunter Trotter. She and her younger brother Edward, Jr., ('Buddy' 1926-1960) were raised in Sanford, Tampa, and Jacksonville Beach, where she and Buddy grew up. She and Buddy had many happy times at the beach and on its boardwalk. In 1942 Elisabeth graduated from Duncan U. Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach. That fall she entered Rollins College in Winter Park where she joined Phi Mu sorority.

In 1945 Elisabeth married Robert Lee Chapman, Jr., of Charlotte, North Carolina. Bob had left Duke University to become a pilot in the Navy Air Corps. Bob contracted tuberculosis and was sent by the Navy to a tuberculosis sanitarium near Geneva, New York. Elisabeth and Bob returned to Jacksonville Beach in 1946 and their first son, Robert L. Chapman, III, was born at Naval Hospital Jacksonville. Elisabeth took care of baby Robert while Bob taught printing at a trade school in Jacksonville. In 1948 they moved to Charlotte where their second son, Thomas Alston, was born in 1949 and where their daughter, Elisabeth Margaret ('Buffy'), was born in 1953. Elisabeth participated in a variety of activities including the Little Theatre of Charlotte and she performed as Connie Cottontop, the magical hostess of the Charlotte Children's Theater. She was also the Assistant Den Mother for Robert and Tommy's Cub Scout pack.

In 1957 the family moved from Charlotte to Saint Petersburg, buying a 1920s vintage house facing a park and canal in the Shore Acres neighborhood. Elisabeth joined the Saint Petersburg Garden Club and she learned to waterski on nearby Papys Bayou, towed by the family's 25 horsepower wooden runabout. The whole family often spent time snorkeling on the coral reefs off Marathon and Islamorada, where Elisabeth mastered serving fresh Florida lobster. Her renown as a cook included amazing fried okra, legendary pecan pie, and outstanding Indian curries.

Travel included visiting most of the major Caribbean islands on one long trip and taking up residence in Nassau for a summer where she added conch stew to her recipe list. Other long trips included exploring England and Wales, Greece, Paris, and India.

Elisabeth studied theater at Rollins and she particularly loved Gilbert and Sullivan operettas. Now and then she would start singing favorite parts from The Pirates of Penzance. Elisabeth was a self-taught student of literature, with a real affinity for Shakespeare. Bob loved to hear her read aloud and they together completed all eleven volumes of The Story of Civilization by Will and Ariel Durant with Elisabeth reading and Bob listening.

In the 1970's she and Bob bought a farm on the Pan-American Highway south of Popayán, Colombia, in sight of Puracé volcano. They named the farm Hacienda Buena Vista. It included a centuries-old dilapidated courtyard house which they restored and to which they added running water and electricity. They raised prize-winning orchids in the gardens adjoining the house. They also planted thousands of coffee bushes and went into the coffee business, achieving the prized Klaus classification from the Colombian Federación de Cafeteros. The farm also had a small herd of cattle and several prized Colombian pasofina horses. Elisabeth and Bob were there during the great Popayán Earthquake of 1983 and survived, but were cut off from the outside world for weeks.

In the early 1980s they moved to a house they built on the family orange grove in south Lake County. The orange grove suffered total devastation in the freezes of Christmas 1983 and January 1985, so Elisabeth and Bob decided to develop the property with high-quality workforce housing focused on the needs of workers at nearby Walt Disney World. With the help of their two sons, Robert and Tom, their daughter Buffy, and her husband Winter Haven attorney Kerry Wilson, they developed Southlake, a new town approved for 8,000 housing units. In 1997 Elisabeth and Bob sold Southlake to Richard Driehaus and Jeff Cagan who renamed it Cagan Crossings.

Bob and Elisabeth bought another farm. This one, south of Albany, Georgia, includes a 165-year-old house that they adored. In 2004 Bob died and Elisabeth moved to Winter Haven to be close to Buffy's family. Elisabeth loved time with her family members and she also loved the fact that she could beat all of them playing Scrabble.

Her three children, ten grandchildren, and great grandchildren all survive her. Her children are Robert Lee III, of Durham, North Carolina; Thomas Alston of High Springs; and Elisabeth Margaret Chapman Wilson of Winter Haven.

Her grandchildren are Margaret Patton Chapman of Durham, Robert Lee Chapman, IV, of Durham, Anna Elisabeth Chapman of Brooklyn, New York and Charlotte Elisabeth Patton Chapman of Brooklyn; Matthew Thomas Chapman of Reno, Kathryn Jane Chapman Specter of Brooklyn, and John Alexander Chapman of Seattle; Charles Maxwell Wilson of Orlando, Seth Ry Wilson of Winter Haven, and Calder Calhoun Wilson of Winter Haven.

Her great-grandchildren are Eleanor Jane Chapman and Vander Aloysius Chapman of Durham; Bruno Beverly Santaloci of Brooklyn; Nicholas Alexander Chapman of Atlanta, Emily Jane Chapman of Reno, and Felix Pierce Specter of Brooklyn; Steven David Chapman, James Peter Chapman, and Daniel Elliott Chapman of Seattle; Diego Cash Wilson Acosta and Amelia Valentina Wilson Acosta of Orlando; Liam Byrne Wilson of Winter Haven; and Theodore Valdez Wilson of Winter Haven.

The family extends their sincerest gratitude to these wonderful caregivers who looked after Elisabeth: Abby Burr, Beverly Campbell, Jill Kline, Claire Robertson, and Chris Scott. Family members are most grateful for the generous hospice care that Elisabeth received and request that her friends consider making donations to Good Shepard Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland, Florida 33805.



