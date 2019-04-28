|
|
ELIZABETH A.
CARTER, 77
MULBERRY - Elizabeth A. Carter, age 77, passed away April 25, 2019 at L.R.M.C.
Mrs. Carter was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 1, 1941. She moved to Mulberry 18 years ago. She was an R.N. and of the Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by her son James R. Carter. She is survived by her husband Bill Carter, Sr., daughter Sue (Brad) Preble, sons Bill (Shirley) Carter, Jr., Steve (Suzie) Carter, John (Teresa) Carter.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019