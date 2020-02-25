|
ELIZABETH ANN 'BETTY'
HARRINGTON, 79
LAKELAND - Elizabeth Ann 'Betty' Harrington, 79, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on February 18, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1940, in Machias, Maine, to Prescott Adams and Sylvia Small of Cherryfield, Maine. She lived in Maine and California while traveling with her military husband Sherman. Over the past 20 plus years she resided in the Sandpiper Community, Lakeland, FL.
She graduated from Cherryfield Academy in Cherryfield, Maine, in 1958. In 1961 she graduated with her registered nursing degree from Eastern Maine General Hospital School of Nursing in Bangor, Maine.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, Sherman Harrington, Jr., of Lakeland, FL, and they enjoyed over 53 years together. She leaves behind her son Scott S. Harrington of Toronto, ON, Canada, and daughter-in-law Monica Goyal, and grandson Devin, who Betty adored. She is also survived by daughter Cindy Deann Harrington of Lakeland, FL, and brother-in-law Norris Harrington, wife Violet, and son Michael of Maine. Betty had many nephews and nieces who reside in Maine and along the eastern seaboard. She was one of three daughters to Prescott and Sylvia Adams and was predeceased by them as well as sisters Carolyn and Marion of Maine. She was also predeceased by step-father John Benner of Cherryfield, ME.
Betty was a bright light to all she ever knew and a wonderful and loving nurse. She practiced for over 43 years. She was extremely loyal and dedicated. She was a giving and gracious person with a great sense of humor. She loved swimming at the pool with friends and family. She enjoyed social activities and had a large number of caring friends.
She passed away unexpectedly while enjoying an outing with friends at the pool. The family expresses their great thanks to all the friends who assisted Betty during her final moments as well as the EMTs who made every effort to revive our wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the staff and nephrologists at Fresenius Kidney Care for the excellent care during her dialysis treatments over many years.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in Lakeland, FL, in the near future. Betty was a great lover of animals and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA of Florida, 5850 Brannen Road South, Lakeland, FL 33813
Published in Ledger from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020