ELIZABETH BETHEL
ELIZABETH ANNE BETHEL

ELIZABETH ANNE BETHEL Obituary
ELIZABETH ANNE
BETHEL, 74

LAKELAND - Elizabeth Anne Bethel, 74, of Lakeland died on April 11, 2019.
A resident of Florida since 2015, she was born in Biloxi, MS to the late Mark and Juanita Bethel and moved to Indiana at the age of 5. She was a 1962 graduate of Crown Point High School. She attended Purdue University and obtained her LPN in 1964 and became a Registered Nurse from Indiana University in 1989. She served as a nurse for 30 years retiring from St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart, IN in 2003.
She is survived by her sister Yvonne 'Bonnie' Zacharias; sister Donna (Don) Brewer; brother Mark (Judy) Bethel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am at Living Hope Church in Merrillville, IN on May 18, 2019.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
