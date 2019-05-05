ELIZABETH 'ANNE'

CALHOUN



LAKELAND - Elizabeth Anne Calhoun passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland on April 24, 2019. She was born on August 30, 1931 to Raymond and Eva Nelson Hitchcock in Vanderbilt, PA. At age 18, Anne moved to Miami, FL to attend Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, following in the footsteps of her two sisters. During her 40-year career, she worked primarily as an emergency room nurse. She moved to Lakeland in 2013.

Anne enjoyed fishing, traveling, and especially spending time with family and friends. She was a longtime member of Riviera Presbyterian Church in Miami, FL. Anne was famous for her wonderful sense of humor, her laugh and kind spirit. She was most proud of her role as Mom and Grammie.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Willard Dean Hitchcock; her sister, Jean Hodges; and her nephew, William Bower. Anne is survived by her children, Linda Barlow (Kevin) of Lakeland, FL and Kimberly Cunniff - Ramos of Acworth, GA; her grandchildren, Amanda Cunniff of Brooklyn, NY and Shawn Cunniff of Johnson City, TN; her sister, Dorothy Bower of Normal, IL; and her nephews, Randall Bow-er, Timothy Hodges, Robert Hodges, and Thomas Bower.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Riviera Presbyterian Church, South Miami, FL with a reception to follow at the church.

A celebration of Anne's life will be held in Lakeland at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice at 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805 or online at

www.chaptershealth.org The family would like to give their sincerest gratitude to everyone at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from May 5 to May 6, 2019