ELIZABETH D.
BOOTH, 88
LAKELAND - Elizabeth D. Booth, 88, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 5, 2020. Born in Georgia, she was adopted by John Edward and Gussie Dukes.
She owned Rèchard Florist where she was a floral designer. She was a lover of reading, history and overseas travel. She lived her life for her family and was a devout Christian. She enjoyed working in her yard, meditating with God and nature.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 35 yrs., Clyde Ander Booth; and son, Joel Edward Booth. She's survived by her son, William Daryl Booth (Lola); daughter, C. Bernadette Leyman (Michael); grandchildren, Kristopher, Nichole, Anderlea, Casey and Stacy; 7 great grandchildren.
Graveside services Thurs. at 2 pm at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020