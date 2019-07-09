|
|
ELIZABETH DIANE IVEY BENNETT, 71
LAKELAND - Elizabeth Diane Ivey Bennett, 71, passed away on July 3, 2019 surrounded by her family.
A lifelong resident of Lakeland, Diane first met Shields on the same school bus in Jr. High. Upon graduation from Lakeland High School, they married and started their family. Diane was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. For nearly 40 years, she was an educator and advocate for children with special needs. Diane was an active member and volunteer for First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed Bible study classes and the woman's prayer group. Her passions included cooking, quilting and trips to the ocean and mountains with friends and family. She will always be remembered for her generous spirit, unconditional love and beautiful heart-warm-ing smile. She was and is a real-life angel - always working to make wonderful things happen for the people she knew and loved. She is deeply missed.
Diane is survived by her husband of 54 years Shields W. Bennett, Jr.; children Jill and Joseph (Barbara), grandchildren Ryan, Neal, Devin and Katie; brother Eddie (JoAnn), and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Mack and Delores Ivey and her sister, Beverly.
Memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland on Friday, July 12, at 1pm. For the service, please celebrate Diane's life wearing colorful clothing.
Published in Ledger from July 9 to July 10, 2019