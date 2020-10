Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family

Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family

ELIZABETH E.

JONES



LAKELAND - Elizabeth E. Jones died Oct. 22, 2020. Survived by 2 children, Dean, Pamela Jones, 1 brother, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. HFC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store