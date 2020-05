Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family

Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family

ELIZABETH

ECKER-ANDERSON



POLK CITY -Elizabeth Ecker- Anderson, 88, born in Plant City on December 15, 1931, entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2020. Hopewell FH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store