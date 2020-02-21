|
ELIZABETH J.
BOISVENUE, 92
LAKELAND - Elizabeth J. Boisvenue, 92, of Lakeland, FL and formerly of Grafton, OH passed away February 18, 2020.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late James and Anna Campbell. She was the wife of the late James Boisvenue.
Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her children, Thomas Boisvenue, Elizabeth Kurish, and Laura Boisvenue.
Her survivors include children, James Boisvenue, II (Carla), Peter Boisvenue, Marie Ochsner (Bob), Denise Boisvenue, Christine Boisvenue (Jim Carabetta); siblings, Bernadette Mueller, Patricia Head; daughter in law, Yosha, and son in law, Keith; 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Elizabeth was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, loved her Catholic faith, and was devoted to the Blessed Mother. She was also a retired Registered Nurse after 22 years.
There will be a Rosary at 12:30pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020, St. Joseph's Catholics Church, 210 West Lemon Street, Lakeland, with a Memorial Mass to follow at 1pm.
If desired donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to either St. Joseph's for Masses or Good Shepherd Hospice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020