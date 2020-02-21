Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH BOISVENUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH J. BOISVENUE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH J. BOISVENUE Obituary
ELIZABETH J.
BOISVENUE, 92

LAKELAND - Elizabeth J. Boisvenue, 92, of Lakeland, FL and formerly of Grafton, OH passed away February 18, 2020.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late James and Anna Campbell. She was the wife of the late James Boisvenue.
Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her children, Thomas Boisvenue, Elizabeth Kurish, and Laura Boisvenue.
Her survivors include children, James Boisvenue, II (Carla), Peter Boisvenue, Marie Ochsner (Bob), Denise Boisvenue, Christine Boisvenue (Jim Carabetta); siblings, Bernadette Mueller, Patricia Head; daughter in law, Yosha, and son in law, Keith; 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Elizabeth was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, loved her Catholic faith, and was devoted to the Blessed Mother. She was also a retired Registered Nurse after 22 years.
There will be a Rosary at 12:30pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020, St. Joseph's Catholics Church, 210 West Lemon Street, Lakeland, with a Memorial Mass to follow at 1pm.
If desired donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to either St. Joseph's for Masses or Good Shepherd Hospice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -