ELIZABETH JONES
HARRISON, 84
LAKELAND - Elizabeth Jones Harrison, 84, made her glorious journey into heaven on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 from the comfort of her home and surrounded by family.
Born to Wesley B. Jones and Aleeda (Statzer) Jones, Beth was a lifelong Polk County resident. She was born in Lake Wales and resided in Waverly as a child. At the age of 12 her family moved to Winter Haven where she remained for 34 years until relocating to Lakeland in 1968. She was a devout Christian of Southern Baptist faith. She committed her life to the Lord and was baptized at First Baptist Church of Waverly at the age of 10. Later she was active at First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake, First Baptist Church of Wahneta, and for the last 34 years, at Christ Memorial Baptist Church in Lakeland.
Always a hard worker, she opened and operated Beth's Beauty Salon at the age of 24. She later was a tax preparer for H & R Block, a private bookkeeper, and operated Beth's Tax Service until the age of 78 when she officially retired.
She is preceded in death by both her parents, her four siblings, Mary Mayhall, Winifred Knighton, Juanita Taylor, and Ted Jones. She lost and buried an infant daughter, Beverly Nilene Byrd, in addition to living longer than her two husbands, Harold Byrd, James Harrison, and many of her closest friends.
She leaves behind 3 daughters: Sharon Byrd, Cynthia Harrison Leggett, and Heather Stone. She will forever be 'MeMaw' and 'Grandma' in the hearts of her greatest joys, her 4 grandchildren: Craig Burke, Christy Burke, Erin Williams and Magan Ritter. Beth was best known for spoiling babies, which also included 10 great grandchildren: Joshua Russell, Caylee Burke Ponder, Logan Stetson, Laney Stetson, Riley Burke, Carson Chitwood, Zeke Chitwood, Tyler Stone, Savannah Stone, and Matthew Stone. Additionally, she had 3 great-great-grandchildren, Avery Russell, Emery Russell, and Baby Ponder.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Gentry- Morrison Serenity Gardens, on Tuesday, October 29th at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Griffin Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019