|
|
ELIZABETH MARY SANGSTER, 91
LAKELAND - Elizabeth Mary Sangster, 91 of Lakeland passed away April 18, 2020.
Born in Grand Ridge, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Essie Murphy.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John Henry Sangster, Jr.; son, John Sangster, III; brother, Burnell Murphy.
Elizabeth's survivors include her son, Alan Sangster (Renee); 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and sister in law, Mary Murphy.
Elizabeth was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Lakeland and retired from nursing after 30 years. She loved to garden in her yard and especially loved her grandchildren very much.
The family will be having private services. Elizabeth will be buried next to her husband John Henry in Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020