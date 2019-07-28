|
|
ELIZABETH 'ANN'
O'BERRY, 92
BARTOW - Elizabeth 'Ann' O'Berry, age 92, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Bartow Regional Medical Center.
Born October 27, 1926 in Tampa. Ann was a resident of Bartow since 1949, moving from Gainesville, FL. She was employed with the Polk County Schools as a secretary for over 18 years and with also Polk Life and Learning. She was a member of the Bartow First United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her of husband: Robert B. O'Berry. She is survived by a loving family including two daughters: Beverly Litwiller, of Tampa, Ruth O'Berry, Lakeland, and a son Robert B O'Berry, Jr., Bartow, two grandchildren, and four great grandchild.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 31st 2019 from 10am to 11am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services follow at 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bartow Wildwood Cemetery. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from July 28 to July 29, 2019