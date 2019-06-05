Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeland Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory
2125 Bartow Rd.
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lakeland Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory
2125 Bartow Rd.
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeland Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory
2125 Bartow Rd.
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH R. SIMPSON


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ELIZABETH R. SIMPSON Obituary
ELIZABETH R.
SIMPSON, 95

LAKELAND - Elizabeth 'Betty' Simpson, 95, of Lakeland, passed away on Friday May 31, 2019. She was born in New Castle, PA on April 27, 1924 to the late Fred and Evelyn Bussey.
Elizabeth worked for Polk County for 19 years as an Environmental Services secretary. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church for many years. She loved square and round dancing, and watching NASCAR racing. Her favorite pastime was making memories with her family.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Robert W. Simpson, daughter Sandra Funk, granddaughter Leeann (Bubba) Lambert, two great- grandchildren Aidan and Lily Lambert, and sister Muriel (Jim) Carothers.
She is preceded in death by her sister Mary Roberts Hixson, two brothers Fred Bussey, Jr. and William Bussey.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 6, 2019 at Lakeland Funeral Home. Visitation from 1 - 2 PM; service at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2140 E CR 540A, Lakeland, FL, 33813.
Published in Ledger from June 5 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now