|
|
ELIZABETH R.
SIMPSON, 95
LAKELAND - Elizabeth 'Betty' Simpson, 95, of Lakeland, passed away on Friday May 31, 2019. She was born in New Castle, PA on April 27, 1924 to the late Fred and Evelyn Bussey.
Elizabeth worked for Polk County for 19 years as an Environmental Services secretary. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church for many years. She loved square and round dancing, and watching NASCAR racing. Her favorite pastime was making memories with her family.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Robert W. Simpson, daughter Sandra Funk, granddaughter Leeann (Bubba) Lambert, two great- grandchildren Aidan and Lily Lambert, and sister Muriel (Jim) Carothers.
She is preceded in death by her sister Mary Roberts Hixson, two brothers Fred Bussey, Jr. and William Bussey.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 6, 2019 at Lakeland Funeral Home. Visitation from 1 - 2 PM; service at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2140 E CR 540A, Lakeland, FL, 33813.
Published in Ledger from June 5 to June 6, 2019