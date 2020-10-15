ELIZABETH 'BETH' ROSE BEVIS, 34FORT MEADE - Elizabeth 'Beth' Rose Bevis, age 34, born on May 23rd, 1986 in Bartow, FL, found eternal peace on Monday, October 12th, 2020.Beth graduated from Fort Meade High school, class of 2004. She was a cheerleader, Homecoming Sweetheart, and showcased her talent on the softball and soccer field. She continued her soccer career at Polk State College upon graduation. Beth is lovingly remembered by her peers for being a friend to all and for her infectious laugh and beautiful smile. She was a lifelong Fort Meade resident, had a love for music and was an avid FSU fan.Beth was a beloved daughter, sister, grand-daughter, niece, cousin and partner, who is survived by her supportive parents Hugh and Sharon Bevis, sister Amy (Bevis) Roberts, brother Thomas Bevis, fiance' Terrell Herrington, and grandfather John Adams.A Graveside service to honor and remember Beth's life will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL on Saturday October 17th, 2020 at 2:00 PM.Condolences to the family at