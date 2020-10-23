ELIZABETH SACKRIDER

Registered Nurse



WINTER HAVEN - Elizabeth 'Liz' Sackrider went home to be with the Lord September 23, 2020, at age 62.

Liz was preceded in death by parents Donald Peters and Rita Peters and is survived by husband Terry Sackrider, children Daniel Fowler, Caitlin Mcminn, Cameron Sackrider, 2 granddaughters, one grandson on the way.

Memorial Service and celebration of life, and her love for Jesus Christ, will be held at Winter Haven Baptist Church, 1500 Dundee Rd., on Sunday, October 25 at 2 PM.



