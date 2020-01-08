|
|
ELIZABETH 'BETTY' SLAUGHTER, 89
LAKELAND - On Sunday, January 5, 2020, Elizabeth 'Betty' Slaughter, loving wife and mother of six children passed away after a difficult illness at the age of 89.
Betty was born in her family home in Mulberry on October 3, 1930 to the late Harold and Dorothy (Hubbard) Clark. She received a B.A. degree in Art at Florida State University in 1951 and pledged Kappa Delta Sorority. Involved in Bible Studies and other activities at First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland, she also had a passion for anything beautiful, from decorating a home with her own works of art, to gardening and hosting neighbors and friends. Betty made quilts for members of her family which are greatly cherished.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Betty is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jerold, their six children, Allyson (Ronnie) Boutwell, Mary Beth (Rick) Holladay, Susan Slaughter, Kate (Bill) Fischer, Steve (Alison) Slaughter, Thomas (Christy) Slaughter, her brother Harold Clark Jr., fifteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, January 9 at First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland at 3 o'clock in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020