ELLA
ANDERSON
LAKELAND - Ella Anderson passed away on June 10, 2019. Born in Henry County, Alabama, she came to Florida in 1938 and lived the remainder of her life in Polk County.
She was an excellent seamstress whose patience seemingly had no end. Her greatest joy was being involved with family activities. As long as she was able, it was easy to convince her that she needed to make one of her fabulous pound cakes. Visits were always a highlight of the day, especially those that involved hugs. She loved her church family and was so stressed when at 100 years of age she could no longer attend worship service at Lakeland Hills Church of Christ.
'Miss Jo' or 'Mama Jo' was preceded in death by her husband Ermon 'Andy' Anderson.
She is survived by daughter Linda Mc-Kenzie and son Kenneth Anderson, as well as her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 from 10-11 AM with funeral services to follow at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 2125 S. Bartow Road, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from June 13 to June 14, 2019