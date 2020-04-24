Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
760 South 5th Avenue
Bartow, FL 33830
(863) 533-0366
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Wildwood Cemetery
Bartow, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLA ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLA ROBINSON


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLA ROBINSON Obituary
ELLA
ROBINSON, 88

BARTOW-Ella Brooks was born in Bartow, Florida on November 14,1933 to Pet and Robert Brooks, Sr. and departed this life on April 16, 2020.
She attended Union Academy, later married and had her first child. Ella then left Bartow and moved to New York to live with her father, Robert Brooks, Sr. Throughout the years, Ella often returned to Bartow to visit her family and many friends who remained there. While in New York, Ella continued her education, ultimately securing a Management career in the Banking Industry, where she remained until her retirement.
Ella leaves to mourn her passing: One brother, Robert Brooks, Jr. (NY); Four children, Rita Robinson (NC), Carolyn Robinson and Philbert Robinson (NY), Conchita Brooks (NJ); Five grandchildren, Kenneth Robinson (FL), Sharone Johnson and Phyllis Robinson (NY), Portia Jones (GA), Eddie Jones (NJ); a host of other relatives and friends.
Ella was preceded in death by five siblings, Doris Williams, Eva Robinson, Beatrice Mitchell, Airdeen Russell and Louis (Duke) Floyd (FL).
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28th at 11:00 am, Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow. Services entrusted to Williams Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -