|
|
ELLA
ROBINSON, 88
BARTOW-Ella Brooks was born in Bartow, Florida on November 14,1933 to Pet and Robert Brooks, Sr. and departed this life on April 16, 2020.
She attended Union Academy, later married and had her first child. Ella then left Bartow and moved to New York to live with her father, Robert Brooks, Sr. Throughout the years, Ella often returned to Bartow to visit her family and many friends who remained there. While in New York, Ella continued her education, ultimately securing a Management career in the Banking Industry, where she remained until her retirement.
Ella leaves to mourn her passing: One brother, Robert Brooks, Jr. (NY); Four children, Rita Robinson (NC), Carolyn Robinson and Philbert Robinson (NY), Conchita Brooks (NJ); Five grandchildren, Kenneth Robinson (FL), Sharone Johnson and Phyllis Robinson (NY), Portia Jones (GA), Eddie Jones (NJ); a host of other relatives and friends.
Ella was preceded in death by five siblings, Doris Williams, Eva Robinson, Beatrice Mitchell, Airdeen Russell and Louis (Duke) Floyd (FL).
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28th at 11:00 am, Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow. Services entrusted to Williams Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020