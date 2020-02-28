|
|
ELLEN HELLWIG AREY
WINTER HAVEN - Ellen Hellwig Arey entered into Eternity on Feb 23rd, 2020 at her home in Winter Haven surrounded by her family and caregiver. The third of four daughters of Mark and Clarissa Young Hellwig, she was born in Akron, OH on November 3rd, 1942. Ellen relocated with her family to Central Florida in early childhood and grew up in Winter Park, graduating from Bishop Moore High School in 1960. She attended the University of Miami and graduated with a degree in Home Economics in 1964. Ellen subsequently returned to Central Florida where she worked as a teacher and then as a stewardess for United Airlines.
She met and then married Donald L. Arey, Jr. at Saint Margaret Mary's Catholic Church on March 6, 1971, and the young couple moved to Detroit, MI for a year before settling down in Winter Haven.
Ellen and Don raised three children and have helped to raise five grandchildren. She was a beautiful and classy lady, devoted entirely to her family, and blessed with practical wisdom and feminine grace. She was a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, sports and dance mom, homeroom and team mother, tutor, kids' chauffeur to school, practices and games galore... no one did it better!
Ellen was a life-long practicing Catholic and past president of Planters Garden Club of Winter Haven. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and keeping a well decorated home. She is now in God's loving hands and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved this wonderful woman.
Ellen is survived by her husband Dr. Donald L. Arey, Jr., and her three children: Donald L. Arey III of Winter Haven, Dr. Mark 'Weeb' Arey and his wife Dr. Shuchi Shah of Tampa, and Dr. Andreae Arey Shaw and her husband John Shaw III of Jacksonville. She is also survived by two sisters: Deanie Serletic and her husband Matt of Milledgeville, GA, and Dixie Allen and her husband Bibb of Palm Bay. Her surviving grandchildren in Tampa are Mikaela, Evan, and Daniela Arey, and Sawyer and Barrett Shaw in Jacksonville. Preceding Ellen in death were her parents, Mark and Clarissa Hellwig, and sister Ditto Gutcher and her husband John of Tampa.
The funeral Mass for Ellen Hellwig Arey will be on Tuesday, March 3rd at 11 AM at Saint Matthew Catholic Church in Winter Haven. Viewing will begin at 10 AM. Light refreshments will follow the Mass with burial services at 2 PM at Rolling Hills Cemetery. All friends and family are invited to attend.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020