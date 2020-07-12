ELLIS STEPHEN MITCHELL, Jr.



BARTOW - Ellis Stephen Mitchell, Jr. known to most as 'Steve Mitchell.' Steve was born in Bartow, Florida to Mr. Ellis Stephen Mitchell, Sr. and Mrs. Georgia Marie Mitchell on July 10, 1953. He graduated from Bartow Senior High School in 1972 and attended Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steve was a Deputy Sheriff, law enforcement professional and detective, criminal justice advocate, social justice warrior, voice of the community, licensed cosmetologist, dedicated hair stylist and teacher, Minister, proud father and even prouder grandfather.

Steve is preceded in death by this Father and beloved sister, Loretta Mitchell Cephus. He is survived by his Mother and five heartbeats: Kia Mitchell Boyd (Amery), Dr. Shayla Mitchell-Shead (Mack), Ellis Stephen Mitchell III (Natrevia), Malcolm Mitchell and Diamond Mitchell. His legacy is embodied within his grandchildren: Jalen Johnson, Jordan Jones, Ellis Stephen Mitchell IV, Nicholas Shead, Nyla Mitchell, Olivia Shead, and Asahd Mitchell. Four living siblings: Maria, Keith, Sarah and Linda. A host of nieces, nephews, friends, professional and personal acquaintances, co-workers and clients.

Steve was enchanted to have lived in California, St. Thomas-US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. He was inspired to travel all over the world to seek knowledge on how other people lived. Steve was intrigued with learning, studying and speaking on behalf of people with the lesser basic human rights; civil rights violations; and humanitarian issues not only in his environment and community but all over the world. On July 24, 2016, he was ordained as a Minister. Steve's favorite scriptures were John 7:38; John 9:25; Romans 5:8; and Ephesians 2:4. He founded the non-profit organization 'Faith, Hope and Believers, Inc.' to focus on education, recreation, life skills and the nutrition of the youth in Polk County, Florida. The organization's mission was: 'Real Solutions.'

Steve's life and legacy are a remembrance of his contagious smile, laughter and helping hand. His favorite dress attire always included white linen accompanied by his love for fedoras. Steve's willingness to cook seafood and jambalaya will always remain in the hearts for those who knew him most.

In lieu of flowers and cards the family ask that donations are made in honor of 'Steve Mitchell' to the Heart of Florida Legal Aid Services or any social justice community-based foundation of your choice.

A private 'Celebration of Life / Sunset Service' took place on his 67th birthday in Destin, Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store