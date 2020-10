Or Copy this URL to Share

ELMER G.

KATES



MULBERRY - Elmer G. Kates passed away on Aug. 31, 2020.

He leaves two sons: Kenneth Kates and Terry D. Kates, also an ex-wife Mildred Kates; three granddaughters: Jessica, Lindsey & Leyla Kates and two great granddaughters: Arianna & Zoe Moran; great grandson Gideon.

There will be graveside services on Oct. 17 at 2:00 PM, weather permitting, in Bartow, FL, @ the Wildwood Cemetery.



